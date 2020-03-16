Share
“The European Union borders and the Schengen borders will be closed,” says Macron

10 mins ago

We need to be able to protect ourselves and to stem the spread of this virus. We need to preserve our current medical system. This morning, as Europeans, we made a shared decision. As of tomorrow, midday, the European Union borders and the Schengen borders will be closed. Any travel between non-European and European countries will be suspended for the next 30 days.

