The families kept apart by coronavirus lockdowns
A large portion of the planet’s population is now living under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The disruption is the most significant the world has seen outside of war for more than a century.
For many, the worst part is being cut off from the people they love by border closures, visa restrictions and enforced quarantines.
Al Jazeera’s Sonia Gallego reports from London in the UK.
