The female traveller: A booming tourism sector

In this special edition, we take a look at how the number of women solo travellers has skyrocketed in recent years. With Instagram offering sumptuous images of faraway exotic locations, they are now deemed to be accessible yet the risk of violence remains. But regardless, women should not be deterred says Kelly Saunders, a Paris-based gender equality strategist working in the transport sector. She tells Annette Young how companies and governments still need to do more to address the issue.

