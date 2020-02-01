The Final 10 TOP acts! 👏 🏆 – The Greatest Dancer – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

A recap of all the acts from the first live show that made it through to the next round.

Team Todrick:

• Dancepoint have the pantomime challenge and dance to Friend Like Me by Ne-Yo |

• Ainsley Ricketts has the weather challenge and dances to No Light, No Light by Florence and the Machine |

• Ryan has the swinging sixties challenge and dances to a medley of These Boots are Made for Walking by Nancy Sinatra, Soul Bossa Nova by Quincy Jones and Work It Out by Beyonce (live Las Vegas version) |

Team Oti:

• Michael and Jowita have the Shakespeare challenge and dance to Kissing You by Des’ree |

• Vale have the queuing challenge and dance to Arrival of the Birds by the Cinematic Orchestra |

• Dark Angels have the House of Commons challenge and dance to a medley of Earthquake by Labrinth (Noisia Remix), Earthquake by Labyrinth, Shutdown by Skepta, Dance Off by Macklemore and High Hopes by Panic! At The Disco |

Team Matthew:

• Harrison has the royalty challenge and dances to Somebody’s Watching Me by Hidden Citizens |

Ross and Travis have the secret agents challenge and dance to a medley of Boasty by Wiley, Sean Paul, Stefflon Don and Idris Elba, Tragedy by Steps, Big For Your Boots by Stormzy, Cry Me A River by Justin Timberlake, Where Are U Now by Justin Bieber and O Fortuna by Carl Orff |

• Hannah has the telephone box challenge and dances to Lost Without You by Freya Ridings |

Team Cheryl:

• The Queens have the afternoon tea challenge and dance to a medley of A Nice Cup of Tea by Binnie Hale and I Believe in a Thing Called Love by The Darkness |

• Lily and Joseph have the seaside challenge and dance to Runaway Baby by Bruno Mars |

• Brothers of Dance have the Peaky Blinders challenge and dance to a medley of Red Right Hand by Nick Cave and Glory by The Score |

The dance talent show returns, with dancers of any age and dance style competing to win £50,000 and a chance to perform on Strictly Come Dancing.

Hoping to discover the greatest dancer are the superstar dance captains: multi-platinum-selling singer Cheryl, Broadway and Glee star Matthew Morrison and Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse. They are now joined by a brand new dance captain – pop star, dancer and choreographer, Todrick Hall.

The series is hosted by singer, rapper and former Strictly champion Alesha Dixon and Jordan Banjo, member of award-winning dance troupe Diversity.

The Greatest Dancer goes live for the very first time this series, as the final 12 acts dance on stage for the viewers’ votes.

The Dance Captains begin the live shows with three acts each, as they hope to guide them all the way to the final. For their routines each act is given a specific challenge that they must include in their performance.

Just as in the auditions, the live studio audience still vote if they like the performances or not, however it’s all down to the viewers at home to decide who will dance again next week, as only their votes will determine which acts make it through.

Expect dramatic performances, outstanding talent and jaw-dropping surprises. But who will become The Greatest Dancer?

