The final four! – The Greatest Dancer – BBC

A recap of all the dances from the 4 final acts.

Team Todrick:

Dancepoint have the classic Hollywood challenge and dance to Get Happy by Ella Fitzgerald |

Team Oti:

Michael and Jowita have the Dirty Dancing challenge and dance to a medley of Do You Love Me by The Contours and I’ve Had The Time Of My Life by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes |

Team Matthew:

Harrison has the Elton John challenge and dance to Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting) by Elton John |

Team Cheryl:

Lily and Joseph had the childhood dreams challenge and dance to A Sky Full Of Stars by Coldplay |

The dance talent show returns, with dancers of any age and dance style competing to win £50,000 and a chance to perform on Strictly Come Dancing.

Hoping to discover the greatest dancer are the superstar dance captains: multi-platinum-selling singer Cheryl, Broadway and Glee star Matthew Morrison and Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse. They are now joined by a brand new dance captain – pop star, dancer and choreographer, Todrick Hall.

The series is hosted by singer, rapper and former Strictly champion Alesha Dixon and Jordan Banjo, member of award-winning dance troupe Diversity.

It’s the Semi Final of The Greatest Dancer, six acts remain in the competition but only four can make it through to next week’s Final.

For the first time this series the Dance Captains are in control, as they decide the Challenges they’ll give to their own acts. But what will they pick in the hope of guiding their proteges into the Final?

For their routines each act is given a specific challenge that they must include in their performance.

Just as in the auditions, the live studio audience still vote if they like the performances or not, however it’s all down to the viewers at home to decide who will dance again next week, as only their votes will determine which acts make it through.

Expect dramatic performances, outstanding talent and jaw-dropping surprises. But who will become The Greatest Dancer?

The Greatest Dancer | Series 2 Episode 9 | Live Shows

