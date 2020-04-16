The French city producing free face shields for shopkeepers

The city of Nancy, France, is giving out free face shields for its shopkeepers. In one week production has doubled from 500 to 1000 face shields per day.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en