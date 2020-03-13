The French workplace: No labour of love

While the current global trend is all about balancing professional performance and personal wellbeing, the average French office isn’t a happy place. Stress, depression, burnout syndrome – far from the myth of a “superior” French work/life balance, the country has become a leader in work-related health issues.

