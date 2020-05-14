Share
The Future of Space Q&A with Peter Beck, Rocket Lab

15 hours ago

The coronavirus has put pressure on high-risk start-ups. What will the effect be on the New Space Race? Join Ashlee Vance for a special live episode of Hello World as he chats with Rocket Lab’s Peter Beck about the future of the space race.

For more background on the topics covered in Thursday’s live event, read Ashlee Vance’s feature reporting:

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/features/2017-06-29/at-18-he-strapped-a-rocket-engine-to-his-bike-now-he-s-taking-on-spacex?sref=IsIHxPPL

Executive Producers: Ashlee Vance, Kristin Powers, Raymond Schillinger
Series Producer: Diana Suryakusuma
Social Producer: Michael Leibel

