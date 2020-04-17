The Great Lockdown: Worse Than The Great Depression?

The International Monetary Fund predicts the “Great Lockdown” recession will be the steepest in almost a century, if the coronavirus lingers or returns. Bloomberg’s Stephanie Flanders talks with the IMF’s chief economist, Gita Gopinath, about what the international community needs to do now and what lessons policymakers should take away from the Covid-19 pandemic.

