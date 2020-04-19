-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
The Great Pandemics of History
Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
https://f24.my/YTliveEN
Before the current crisis, pandemics have cropped up again and again, sometimes decimating entire populations.
All this week, France 24 looks back at pandemics in history.
The plague of Athens, the first ever recorded pandemic.
SOT “A city, a country gripped by a pandemic is devoid of all options: the epidemic affects the entire human race.”
The Black Death which swept across Western Europe.
Cholera, which ravaged Asia before invading first Russia, then Europe.
Spanish flu, the scourge whose origins are still unclear today.
SOT “The flu spread rapidly through the trenches, and the second wave was even deadlier than the first.”
And finally AIDS, the catastrophe of which the world has yet to rid itself.
These diseases, inexplicable in their time, can now be analysed by scientists and treated with medicine.
PACK : Don’t miss Pandemics in History on France 24 and France 24 .com
Visit our website: https://www.france24.com
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/France24_en