The Julian Assange Show: Cypherpunks, Part One *ARCHIVE* *PARTNER CONTENT*
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is currently awaiting an extradition hearing on behalf of the US in London’s Belmarsh prison, interviewed key figures of the Cypherpunks movement in the eight episode of ‘The Julian Assange Show’ in 2012.
In the show, Assange and prominent cyberactivists Andy Muller Maguhn, Jeremie Zimmerman, and Jacob Appelbaum discuss the technical challenge posed by government spying on personal data, the democratisation of essential encryption technology, and the importance of web activism.
Assange has been held in a British high security prison for more than half a year. He is currently serving a 50-week sentence for skipping bail.
UN Special Rapporteur on Torture Nils Melzer found that the WikiLeaks founder was denied his fundamental right to prepare his own defence and that he has been intentionally psychologically tortured by Sweden, Britain, Ecuador and the US.
A British judge has ordered that Assange remain in prison while facing extradition to the US due to what the government consider his previous history of absconding.
Last week more than 130 prominent figures in Germany from the world of art, politics, and the media signed an appeal calling for Assange to be released from prison.
His extradition hearing is due to begin on February 24 at London’s Woolwich Crown Court.
