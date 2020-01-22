‘The Last Ones’: Armand, from the Polish ghetto to Buchenwald

Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN

This week marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Nazi concentration camps…

Everyday we hear the stories of survivors in documentarian Sophie Nahum’s series “The Last Ones”

Today we meet Armand, who encountered the Nazis at a very young age.

First at the age of ten in the Polish ghetto of Piotrkow…

and then at a concentration camp in Buchenwald.

Haunted by nightmares long after the end of the war, he kept everything he could from those years – from an album of the Polish ghetto to sinister relics from the camp.

