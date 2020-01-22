Share
0 0 0 0

‘The Last Ones’: Esther, sent to Auschwitz at 15 years old

49 mins ago

Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
https://f24.my/YTliveEN

This week marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Nazi concentration camps…

Everyday we hear the stories of survivors in documentarian Sophie Nahum’s series “The Last Ones”

Today we meet Esther, sent to Aushwitz at 15 years old… her only goal was to survive. She speaks of having to face people’s suspicion upon her return to France, and the years she spent wandering.

Visit our website: https://www.france24.com
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/France24_en

Leave a Comment