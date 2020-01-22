‘The Last Ones’: Esther, sent to Auschwitz at 15 years old

Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN

This week marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Nazi concentration camps…

Everyday we hear the stories of survivors in documentarian Sophie Nahum’s series “The Last Ones”

Today we meet Esther, sent to Aushwitz at 15 years old… her only goal was to survive. She speaks of having to face people’s suspicion upon her return to France, and the years she spent wandering.

