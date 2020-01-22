Share
“The Last Ones”: Lucette, sent to Auschwitz on the last train from France

This week marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Nazi concentration camps…

Everyday we hear the stories of survivors in documentarian Sophie Nahum’s series “The Last Ones”

Today we meet Lucette, a Parisian who had never left her neighbourhood until being deported.

75 years on, the pain is still very much alive… particularly as she tells the story of her father being sent away.

Now, she fears the rise of anti-semitism in France.

