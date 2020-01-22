“The Last Ones”: Nicolas, survivor of Birkenau

This week marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Nazi concentration camps…

Everyday we hear the stories of survivors in documentarian Sophie Nahum’s series “The Last Ones”

Today we meet Nicolas.

Born in Hungary, he seeked refuge in France following the liberation.

Alongside his son in the interview; he evokes the weight of such transgenerational trauma… how much can we tell?

Nicolas decides just how much when; decades later; he recounts his experiences at Auschwitz in a book.

