The last Yaaku: Yaakunte language already classed as extinct

One-third of the world’s languages come from Africa.

But the UN cultural organisation, UNESCO, says as many as 200 of the languages spoken in African countries may disappear within the next century.

Some are already classified as extinct, including the Yaaku language in Kenya, which fewer than 10 people in the world can speak today.

Al Jazeera’s Malcolm Webb reports from Doldol, Kenya, were he meet some of its last surviving speakers.

