-
Poland: Far-right nationalists march to commemorate Battle of Warsaw - 5 hours ago
-
USA: BLM counter-demonstrators met with paintball guns at “Patriot Prayer” Portland rally - 5 hours ago
-
Brazil: Christ the Redeemer reopens to visitor after coronavirus closure - 5 hours ago
-
France: Ariane 5 rocket takes-off carrying with space tug and two satellites - 5 hours ago
-
USA: Portland protesters clash with police at demonstration outside Sheriff”s office - 5 hours ago
-
USA: Hundreds rally in solidarity with Belarus protesters in Los Angeles - 5 hours ago
-
Israel: Police detain several anti-government protesters in Jerusalem - 5 hours ago
-
Belarus: Protesters armed with flowers and balloons back on the streets - 5 hours ago
-
Israel: Demonstrators hold fresh anti-Netanyahu protest in Jerusalem - 6 hours ago
-
Japanese oil tanker off Mauritius splits in two | DW News - 6 hours ago
The last Yaaku: Yaakunte language already classed as extinct
One-third of the world’s languages come from Africa.
But the UN cultural organisation, UNESCO, says as many as 200 of the languages spoken in African countries may disappear within the next century.
Some are already classified as extinct, including the Yaaku language in Kenya, which fewer than 10 people in the world can speak today.
Al Jazeera’s Malcolm Webb reports from Doldol, Kenya, were he meet some of its last surviving speakers.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#Kenya #Yaaku #Yaakunte