The latest threat from Covid-19? Press freedom

Press freedom continues to be under threat in dozens of countries around the world–and the coronavirus pandemic is making the situation worse. The annual Reporters Without Borders press freedom index saw few major changes from last year, with Nordic countries at the top of the ranking, and Turkmenistan and North Korea at the bottom. But the Paris-based group says the COVID-19 outbreak has exacerbated threats to press freedom in authoritarian countries.

