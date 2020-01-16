-
The legacy of slavery and Empire today | Studio B, Unscripted (web extra)
In this video from Studio B, Unscripted, celebrated academic and author Priyamvada Gopal and BRIT award-nominated spoken-word artist George Mpanga discuss the connection between slavery and Empire and the Grenfell Tower fire, which killed 72 people living in public housing in London on June 14, 2017, as well as how they navigate the responsibility of and use their respective platforms.
Gopal is an Indian academic currently at the University of Cambridge. Her research focuses on colonial and post-colonial theory, and her most recent work, Insurgent Empire: Anticolonial Resistance and British Dissent, chronicles the forgotten stories of active resistance against the British Empire, and how important these were to the Empire’s eventual demise.
Known as George the Poet, Mpanga is a British artist and podcaster of Ugandan descent. Growing up in inner-city London, Mpanga was once a grime MC but pivoted to poetry and now has a celebrated podcast titled Have you Heard George’s Podcast?.
You can watch the full show here.: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ARTj5ixwau8
The views expressed in this programme are the guests’ own and do not necessarily reflect Al Jazeera’s editorial stance.