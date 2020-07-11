-
The Netherlands still struggling with dark chapter in Srebrenica.
Thousands of men and boys killed in Bosnia were under the protection of Dutch UN troops.
The Serb forces used bulldozers to throw the bodies in numerous mass graves. Their remains are still being searched for.
About 30,000 Bosniak women and children were deported in just two days. Thousands of women and girls were raped.
But most young people in the Netherlands have no idea about what happened.
Al Jazeera’s Step Vaessen reports.
