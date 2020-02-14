Share
0 0 0 0

The new negritude: Asserting Black French identity

33 mins ago

France prides itself on its guiding principles of liberty, equality and fraternity. But how much do those lofty ideals really have to do with the lived day-to-day experience of France’s ethnic and religious minorities? We discuss black identity and the French diaspora with Franco-Ivorian lecturer and author Maboula Soumahoro.

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Leave a Comment