The new negritude: Asserting Black French identity

France prides itself on its guiding principles of liberty, equality and fraternity. But how much do those lofty ideals really have to do with the lived day-to-day experience of France’s ethnic and religious minorities? We discuss black identity and the French diaspora with Franco-Ivorian lecturer and author Maboula Soumahoro.

