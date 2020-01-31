The ‘Night of Solidarity’: The army of volunteers who count Paris’s homeless

Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN

Every year, some 2,000 volunteers and state workers spend the night walking the streets of Paris to make a survey of the number of people sleeping rough in the French capital. For those who give up their free time to contribute, it can be an eye opening experience.

