The ‘Night of Solidarity’: The army of volunteers who count Paris’s homeless

3 hours ago

Every year, some 2,000 volunteers and state workers spend the night walking the streets of Paris to make a survey of the number of people sleeping rough in the French capital. For those who give up their free time to contribute, it can be an eye opening experience.

