The oldest married couple in the world is from Quito and has been together for 79 years
Julio Cesar Mora Tapia and Waldramina Maclovia Quinteros Reyes have entered into the Guinness World Records as the longest-lived married couple in the world.
Both opened the doors of their home in Quito on Friday, so the media could see first-hand their secret for staying married 79 years.
“Really, sometime they would have an argument, which is normal in a marriage, but never in front of us, they always did it in their room and they solved the problem right away,” said Marcia Mora, their daughter.
Julio, 110 years old, and Waldramira, 104, married on February 7th, 1941, and dedicated their lives to teaching. Today they have five children, 11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.
