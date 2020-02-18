The other baby blues: South Korea’s fertility rate in freefall

South Korea has the lowest birth rate in the world. In 2018, it fell below the symbolic figure of one baby per woman for the first time, and fell again to just 0.87 last year, well below the 2.1 needed to maintain a stable population. Over the past 12 years, the government has spent the equivalent of €120 billion on measures to encourage people to have more children – in vain. So can anything be done to reverse a trend that is a threat to the country’s very existence? Our correspondents report.

