“The pandemic is accelerating,” says WHO

SOT – Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director general “The pandemic is accelerating. It took 67 days from the first reported case to reach the first one hundred thousand cases, 11 days for the second hundred thousand cases, and just four days for the third hundred thousand cases.”

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en