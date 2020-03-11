The price of precaution: testing uninsured Americans for COVID-19

Healthcare remains a top issue for Americans heading to the polls. Andrew Lombardi, a Bernie Sanders supporter, notes that uninsured Americans have to pay $3,700 to be tested for Coronavirus, now characterized by WHO as a pandemic. “This is an economic issue and it’s a public health issue,” he said. “What’s that going to do for someone working paycheck to paycheck?”

