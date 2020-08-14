-
The REAL REASON older women in Australia are choosing #VanLife – BBC
Miriam discovers fellow Australians who believe in an Australian Dream that’s built on freedom without a mortgage. But Miriam’s disturbed to discover that there is a growing number of women in Australia who can’t afford a home in retirement – and who now make up the fastest growing number of homeless in the country.
Miriam Margolyes – Almost Australian | Episode 1 | BBC
