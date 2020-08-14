The REAL REASON older women in Australia are choosing #VanLife – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Miriam discovers fellow Australians who believe in an Australian Dream that’s built on freedom without a mortgage. But Miriam’s disturbed to discover that there is a growing number of women in Australia who can’t afford a home in retirement – and who now make up the fastest growing number of homeless in the country.

