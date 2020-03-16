“The second round of local elections will be postponed,” says Macron

After having consulted with the speaker of the Senate and the National Assembly and also with former Presidents, I have decided that the second round of local elections will be postponed. The Prime Minister today informed the heads of political parties and heads of political groups in parliament. This decision was agreed to by all.

