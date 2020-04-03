“The sky’s never been so blue” – life under lockdown

When the Covid-19 pandemic passes, will the current confinement inspire humanity to clean up its act and mend its polluting ways? The Daily Beast foreign editor Christopher Dickey and France 24 Delhi correspondent Mandakini Gahlot highlight the bright side of lockdown.

