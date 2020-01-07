The Soleimani Assassination | Start Here

The assassination of Iranian Major General Soleimani by the US military has relations between Washington and Tehran hitting a new low. US President Donald Trump says the assassination was necessary to prevent an imminent threat but Iran’s leaders and allies say the killing represents an act of war. Was the attack legal? And how will Iran respond? “Start Here” tackles the big questions.

