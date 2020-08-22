-
Humans have now consumed the Earth’s natural resources for the year - 3 hours ago
-
WHO hopes pandemic over in two years as Europe faces resurgent Covid-19 - 4 hours ago
-
Iraq: Protesters clash with police at regional govt building in Basra - 4 hours ago
-
USA: Wildfires rage in California’s Marin County - 4 hours ago
-
Alexei Navalny in Berlin after suspected poisoning in Russia | DW News - 4 hours ago
-
Coronavirus and the economy: Can the world cope with more debt? | Counting the Cost - 5 hours ago
-
Tsikhanouskaya says she would not seek Belarus presidency if new elections held - 5 hours ago
-
The true story of a lost woman with dementia reunited with her love | Reported Missing – BBC - 5 hours ago
-
USA: Relatives of coronavirus victims hold “March for the Dead” in NYC - 5 hours ago
-
California wildfires: 6 dead and thousands evacuated | DW News - 6 hours ago
The true story of a lost woman with dementia reunited with her love | Reported Missing – BBC
Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn
Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ
Eighty-three-year-old John only turned his back for a moment while buying some parsley, but that was long enough for his wife Sheila, who has dementia, to disappear from his sight and into the busy streets of Gloucester town centre at lunchtime. After a frantic search around town, John calls Gloucestershire Police and a major search operation swings into action.
Reported Missing | Series 3 Episode 2 | BBC
#BBC #BBCReportedMissing #BBCiPlayer
All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.