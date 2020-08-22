The true story of a lost woman with dementia reunited with her love | Reported Missing – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Eighty-three-year-old John only turned his back for a moment while buying some parsley, but that was long enough for his wife Sheila, who has dementia, to disappear from his sight and into the busy streets of Gloucester town centre at lunchtime. After a frantic search around town, John calls Gloucestershire Police and a major search operation swings into action.

Reported Missing | Series 3 Episode 2 | BBC

