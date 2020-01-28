‘The two-state solution is a prolonged negotiation that buys Israel time’

Graduate Aseel Aldeek says the two-state solution is dead because of an ‘unbalanced power structure between Palestine and Israel’, not because they want it dead. She adds the young generation is focusing on international help and intervention.

