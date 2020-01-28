Share
0 0 0 0

‘The two-state solution is a prolonged negotiation that buys Israel time’

4 hours ago

Graduate Aseel Aldeek says the two-state solution is dead because of an ‘unbalanced power structure between Palestine and Israel’, not because they want it dead. She adds the young generation is focusing on international help and intervention.

Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
https://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website: https://www.france24.com
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/France24_en

Leave a Comment