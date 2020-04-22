THE VIRUS | FLY ON THE WALL

We go inside the battle against COVID-19 and hear from front-line workers risking their lives to contain the virus in Spain.

Spain has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Europe, and one of the highest death tolls in the world. It is also believed to have the world’s highest rate of infections among healthcare staff.

Fly On The Wall is a new documentary series on Al Jazeera English. Award-winning filmmaker Raul Gallego Abellan brings viewers an unfiltered look inside the biggest stories in the world.

