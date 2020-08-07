The women against gender equality in America – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ

Opposition comes from the most unexpected places. The women, fights, and fallout on both sides of America’s sex equality war. Cate Blanchett in a stylish, treacherous true story.

1971. The main focus of ambitious and extremely capable Republican wife and home-maker Mrs Phyllis Schlafly is the on-going nuclear arms talks between Nixon and Brezhnev, until she is made aware of the potential drafting of young women to fight in Vietnam if the highly popular Equal Rights Amendment is passed by the Senate. She is determined to organise the opposition to the ERA for 40 million American housewives who appreciate the status quo.

Mrs America | Series 1 Episode 1 | BBC

#BBC #BBCMrsAmerica #BBCiPlayer

All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.