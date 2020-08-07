-
Beirut: Hashtag ‘hang them’ trends online as anger grows at authorities over blast - 5 mins ago
-
Covid-19 in Africa: Number of cases across the continent tops one million - 24 mins ago
-
Beirut blasts: Death toll rises to 154 (State news agency) - 25 mins ago
-
China: Severe floods hit southern city of Guangyuan - 29 mins ago
-
Lebanon: Volunteers and rescue workers gather for cleanup in Beirut - 30 mins ago
-
The women against gender equality in America – BBC - 42 mins ago
-
Lebanon: Excavators at work removing debris from destroyed Beirut port - 46 mins ago
-
Daring to Zlatan! Brazil”s Ibrahimovic doppelganger advises idol to stay put at AC Milan - 52 mins ago
-
LIVE: FC Barcelona’s manager Setien holds press conference ahead of Napoli clash - 56 mins ago
-
Bulgaria: Protesters egg NFSB party HQ after leader says Prime Minister will not resign - 57 mins ago
The women against gender equality in America – BBC
Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn
Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ
Opposition comes from the most unexpected places. The women, fights, and fallout on both sides of America’s sex equality war. Cate Blanchett in a stylish, treacherous true story.
1971. The main focus of ambitious and extremely capable Republican wife and home-maker Mrs Phyllis Schlafly is the on-going nuclear arms talks between Nixon and Brezhnev, until she is made aware of the potential drafting of young women to fight in Vietnam if the highly popular Equal Rights Amendment is passed by the Senate. She is determined to organise the opposition to the ERA for 40 million American housewives who appreciate the status quo.
Mrs America | Series 1 Episode 1 | BBC
#BBC #BBCMrsAmerica #BBCiPlayer
All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.