The World This Week – Coronavirus: Life under lockdown

From the eerie quiet on the streets of Paris and the heroic self-sacrifice of Italian medical staff to the shock of still-crowded beaches in Florida and the must-read books to turn to in times of Coronavirus, self-confined host François Picard chats with The Daily Beast’s Christopher Dickey in an unprecedented off-set format.

