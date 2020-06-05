-
French forces kill al Qaeda’s North Africa chief in Mali - 14 hours ago
-
‘We were wrong’: NFL to allow players’ protest – Top stories this morning – BBC - 15 hours ago
-
Covid-19 & hydroxychloroquine: who knew medical research could be so tribal? - 23 hours ago
-
Dogwhistle message: Asked about Trump, Trudeau’s 21-second silence heard loud and clear by Canadians - 1 day ago
-
Belgian petition to remove statues of colonial king gathers pace amid George Floyd protests - 1 day ago
-
-
Parisians giving up city life, French restaurants re-opening and more - 1 day ago
-
EU aims to open internal borders by end of June - 1 day ago
-
Has Khalifa Haftar’s campaign in Libya failed? I Inside Story - 1 day ago
-
Fourth round of Brexit talks ends with « no significant progress » - 1 day ago
The World This Week: George Floyd outrage; Brazil & Covid-19; India’s lockdown; hydroxychloroquine
Beyond pointing the finger at the United States, protests over the death of #GeorgeFloyd have countries around the world reflecting on their own issues with racism and police brutality as well as the right to protest during a public health crisis. Also, from Jair Bolsonaro’s #Brazil to Narendra Modi’s #India, François Picard’s panel looks at the pressure to ease lockdown and the argument over hydroxychloroquine: who knew tribal political divisions could seep into medical opinions?
