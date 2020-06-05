The World This Week: George Floyd outrage; Brazil & Covid-19; India’s lockdown; hydroxychloroquine

Beyond pointing the finger at the United States, protests over the death of #GeorgeFloyd have countries around the world reflecting on their own issues with racism and police brutality as well as the right to protest during a public health crisis. Also, from Jair Bolsonaro’s #Brazil to Narendra Modi’s #India, François Picard’s panel looks at the pressure to ease lockdown and the argument over hydroxychloroquine: who knew tribal political divisions could seep into medical opinions?

