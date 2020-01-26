71-year-old Béla Varga said the book – which covers the flora and fauna of Hungary – was as big as it can possibly be.…

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/01/26/the-world-s-largest-book-takes-six-people-to-turn-a-page

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live