Theatre show sheds light on plight of refugees

32 mins ago

What do refugees, break dancing and the music of Sting have in common?
It is an unusual combination, but together they tell a story of human resilience.
Al Jazeera’s Jessica Baldwin reports from London, United Kingdom.

