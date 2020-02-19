Theatre show sheds light on plight of refugees

What do refugees, break dancing and the music of Sting have in common?

It is an unusual combination, but together they tell a story of human resilience.

Al Jazeera’s Jessica Baldwin reports from London, United Kingdom.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #UK #MessageInBottle