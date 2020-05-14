There’s a CRICKET in my soup! Tokyo restaurant offers ramen with insects

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Cricket ramen restaurant Antcicada has started delivering frozen cricket dishes to residents throughout Japan, after the restaurant’s opening was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Tokyo, in footage from Wednesday.

Owner Yuta Shinohara can be seen cooking up a storm in the kitchen, with crickets being fried and cooked. Shinohara believes that once the pandemic is over his cricket dishes will be a big hit in Tokyo, although by selling the dishes online, customers from “all over the country” including Hokkaido in the north to Okinawa in the south have been ordering the speciality.

Shinohara also explained that the broth contains two species of cricket, the two-spotted cricket and the house cricket, which are blended together “to bring out the charm of the cricket as a whole.” He stressed that they are raised on an organic diet and in an hygienic environment.

The restaurant uses crickets not just for soup, but also for broth, oil, noodles, and toppings. “For all the elements, we use crickets,” added Shinohara.

