Think COVID-19 has no effect on climate change?

The decline in economic activity in China is now visible from space.

Many experts had already observed a reduction in gas emissions in the country, but now the satellites of the European Copernicus agency have registered an unusual drop in nitrogen dioxide levels. The data was collected by NASA’s ground observation team…read more: https://www.euronews.com/2020/03/04/nasa-confirms-a-fall-in-greenhouse-gas-emissions-in-china-amid-coronavirus-outbreak

