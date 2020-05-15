-
This $130 Box Could Transform Covid-19 Care
As the coronavirus hit, staff at the Texas Children’s Hospital raced to invent a new device that would better protect doctors, nurses and patients during intubation procedures. The hospital then open-sourced their novel product design for others to use, and found a manufacturing partner called Sawbones that put their “Airway/Respiratory Containment System” up for sale.
Hello World invites the viewer to come on a global journey – and in the era of COVID-19, that journey requires a careful bit of social distancing. Nonetheless, it’s a journey that stretches across the globe to find the inventors, scientists and technologists shaping our future. Join journalist and best-selling author Ashlee Vance on a quest to find the freshest, weirdest tech creations and the beautiful freaks behind them.
