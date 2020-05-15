This $130 Box Could Transform Covid-19 Care

As the coronavirus hit, staff at the Texas Children’s Hospital raced to invent a new device that would better protect doctors, nurses and patients during intubation procedures. The hospital then open-sourced their novel product design for others to use, and found a manufacturing partner called Sawbones that put their “Airway/Respiratory Containment System” up for sale.

Hello World invites the viewer to come on a global journey – and in the era of COVID-19, that journey requires a careful bit of social distancing. Nonetheless, it’s a journey that stretches across the globe to find the inventors, scientists and technologists shaping our future. Join journalist and best-selling author Ashlee Vance on a quest to find the freshest, weirdest tech creations and the beautiful freaks behind them.

#HelloWorld #Coronavirus #Health

——–

Like this video? Subscribe to Bloomberg on YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/Bloomberg?sub_confirmation=1

Bloomberg is the First Word in business news, delivering breaking news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com

Connect with us on…

Twitter: https://twitter.com/business

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bloombergbusiness/