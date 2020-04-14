Share
This Duo Is Testing a Whole Colorado Town For Covid-19

16 mins ago

Mei Mei Hu and Lou Reese launched what may be the most ambitious coronavirus testing program in the U.S. Theyâ€™re also trying to develop a vaccine that can be quickly mass produced.

