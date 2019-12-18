‘This is not a concentration camp’: Analyst Victor Gao on China’s Uighur prisons

China’s recent celebrations for its 70th anniversary weren’t quite the public relations triumph they were supposed to be. Not with continuing protests in Hong Kong and fresh revelations about human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region.

How does this week’s guest, Chinese academic and lawyer Victor Gao, justify China’s catalogue of human rights abuses and the continuing pressure on Hong Kong?

