-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
‘This is not a concentration camp’: Analyst Victor Gao on China’s Uighur prisons
China’s recent celebrations for its 70th anniversary weren’t quite the public relations triumph they were supposed to be. Not with continuing protests in Hong Kong and fresh revelations about human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region.
How does this week’s guest, Chinese academic and lawyer Victor Gao, justify China’s catalogue of human rights abuses and the continuing pressure on Hong Kong?
Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1
For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/conflictzone
Follow DW on social media:
►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dw.conflictzone
►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dw_conflictzone
Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle