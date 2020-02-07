Share
“This is potentially a black swan moment” Christopher Dickey on the death of Dr. Li

The Daily Beast’s Christopher Dickey talks of the symbolism behind Dr. Li’s death within China’s coronavirus outbreak. Is the party shutting out too many voices, to it’s own detriment.

