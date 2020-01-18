This snack bar is trying to make eating insects mainstream

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Despite the growing hype around eating insects as a more sustainable protein source, many still feel a strong aversion to making a meal out of creepy-crawlies. Enter Instack, a food company offering snacks made from bugs at the Berlin Green Week, the world’s largest food industry, agriculture and horticulture exhibition.

“We are doing snacks with edible insects basically. The idea is to bring nutritious, sustainable snacks to the people. So we have different products, we have roasted crickets, we have nice snack bars with crickets flour. There the idea is to don’t have this visible anti-barrier, I would say. But overall we want to make eating bugs or insects mainstream,” said Insnack founder Marc Timothy Schotter.

“Well, I just tried crickets. I didn’t really dare at the beginning, but I am actually surprised that it tasted really good and I would eat it again,” said Mathias Aicher, a visitor at the Insnack stand.

Taster Danny Lenz said he found there was “barely any difference” between a muesli bar made with insects and a normal one. “It is very good, one should really taste it,” he added.

The 26 exhibition halls host around 1,500 exhibitors presenting typical regional products related to food, agriculture and gardening from around the world during the Green Week between 17 and 26 January.

