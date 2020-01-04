Thousands attend Soleimani and al-Muhandis’s funeral in Baghdad

The funeral procession for top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani as well as Iraqi paramilitary commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of the Iran-backed Popular Mobilisation Forces, is under way.

Al-Muhandis will later be buried in Najaf in Iraq while Soleimani’s body will be flown back to Iran.

Al Jazeera correspondents Simona Foltyn, from Baghdad, and Dorsa Jabbari, from Tehran, are covering the event.

