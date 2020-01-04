Share
Thousands gather in Baghdad to mourn Iranian general killed in US airstrike

11 mins ago

Thousands of mourners gathered in Baghdad on Saturday for a funeral procession for Iran’s slain military commander Qassem Soleimani, Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and others killed in a US air strike in Iraq.

