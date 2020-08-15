-
Ivory Coast unrest: President accused of violating constitution - 14 hours ago
Coronavirus update: The latest COVID-19 news from around the world | DW News - 14 hours ago
Lebanon’s economy: Plundered by politics and banking elites | Counting the Cost - 15 hours ago
Belarus: Thousands takes to streets of Grodno in unsanctioned rally to protest election results - 15 hours ago
State of Palestine: Israeli airstrikes on Gaza injure 2 children, damage houses - 15 hours ago
Lebanon aftermath: Iran’s Zarif criticises western response - 15 hours ago
EU prepares new Belarus sanctions amid call for weekend protests - 15 hours ago
UN Security Council rejects US bid to extend Iran arms embargo - 15 hours ago
US says it seized 4 Iranian fuel shipments headed for Venezuela - 15 hours ago
Colombia economic slump: Fears 20 years of gains could be erased - 15 hours ago
Thousands in final rush to beat France quarantine – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC
People coming to the UK from France and the Netherlands will be forced to quarantine for 14 days from Saturday. The 14-day isolation requirement from 04:00 BST also applied to people arriving from the Netherlands, Monaco, Malta, Turks and Caicos, and Aruba.
It’s Saturday 15 August 2020. Get the latest news, sport, business and weather from the BBC’s Breakfast team live on iPlayer daily from 6am.
