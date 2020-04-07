Thousands in limbo after partial closure of US-Mexico border

A partial closure of the US-Mexico border has disrupted the lives of thousands who depend on cross-border travel.

But under the emergency policy, the US is also implementing strict anti-immigration measures.

Human rights advocates have warned that the virus is being used to discriminate against migrants and asylum seekers.

Al Jazeera’s Manuel Rapalo reports from Mexico City.

