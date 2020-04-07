Share
0 0 0 0

Thousands in limbo after partial closure of US-Mexico border

57 mins ago

A partial closure of the US-Mexico border has disrupted the lives of thousands who depend on cross-border travel.
But under the emergency policy, the US is also implementing strict anti-immigration measures.
Human rights advocates have warned that the virus is being used to discriminate against migrants and asylum seekers.
Al Jazeera’s Manuel Rapalo reports from Mexico City.

