Thousands march in Liberia to protest economic crisis

Police fire tear gas at crowds of anti-government protesters in the Liberia capital Monrovia, this as thousands turn out to protest the country’s deepening economic crisis. Also, Nigerian police are on heightened alert after the US killing of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani. Finally, we take you to Congo’s Pointe-Noire port, which is struggling amid a fall in oil prices.

