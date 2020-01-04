Iran has vowed retaliation for the assassination of Qassem Soleimani, but President Donald Trump says he ordered the strike to prevent a conflict.…

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/01/04/thousands-mourn-iranian-general-qassem-soleimani-at-funeral-in-baghdad

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live